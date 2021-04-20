Letter: Russia sanctions story deserved front-page treatment

Regarding "US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking" (April 16): I was disappointed to see this well-written story appear on page A15 of the paper, below the fold. The story was important and most likely viewed as good news by readers across almost the entire political spectrum.
So why was "Story of origami unfolds with giant metal sculptures at Missouri Botanical Garden" (April 16) on Page 1 and not the sanctions story? Was origami viewed as a higher news priority than continued, attempted election tampering, massive cyberattacks on our government agencies and private businesses, and consequent sanctions against Russia?
John Tremmel • O’Fallon, Mo.