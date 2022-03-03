Letter: Russian nationals should go home, including Blues players

Regarding “Blues notebook: Agent says Russian players under threat in wake of Ukraine invasion” (March 1): The Russian invasion begs the question, what can Americans do to help? One way would be to rescind the green cards of working Russian nationals in the U.S. I think all Russian citizens playing in the National Hockey League and other entities need to go home. Let them be paid in rubles rather than U.S. dollars. Plus, when they go home, they will be able to tell other Russians what freedom is like living in a democracy like ours.