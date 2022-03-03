 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Russian nationals should go home, including Blues players

Blues 5, Predators 3

The Blues Ivan Barbashev checks Philippe Myers of the Nashville Predators in the third period at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The Blues held off Nashville 5-3. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Blues notebook: Agent says Russian players under threat in wake of Ukraine invasion” (March 1): The Russian invasion begs the question, what can Americans do to help? One way would be to rescind the green cards of working Russian nationals in the U.S. I think all Russian citizens playing in the National Hockey League and other entities need to go home. Let them be paid in rubles rather than U.S. dollars. Plus, when they go home, they will be able to tell other Russians what freedom is like living in a democracy like ours.

Some of my favorite players on the St. Louis Blues are Russian and I root for them. Losing these players might cost the Blues a run at the Stanley Cup. That’s a sacrifice that I am willing to make.

Lloyd Hill • Oakland

