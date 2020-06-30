Letter: Russians just moved their monuments. We should too.

Russians pulled down statues of Vladimir Lenin, Karl Marx and other Communist leaders, but they did not destroy them. They placed them in an open-air field.
My point is that they did not destroy their past. They simply moved the statues to a different venue. In contrast, some groups here in the United States are attempting to destroy our past. We could take a lesson from the Russian people: Be careful what you wish for, you very well could get it.
Deanna Heuermann • Creve Coeur
