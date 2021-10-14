Letter: Sacagawea depiction in statue was not demeaning

Regarding the Short Take "Then again, maybe not" (Oct. 9) about St. Charles no longer pursing Charlottesville's statue of Lewis and Clark: I really believe in political correctness because I believe in showing respect and sensitivity to everybody, especially minorities. But I don't see the statue honoring Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, and presenting the guide Sacagawea in a stooping position, as disrespectful to her or to Native Americans.

I rather see it as inclusive and acknowledging. Sacagawea is shown in a lower position, head bowed, largely because she was a secondary figure in the historic story and not a leader. After all, we call it the Lewis and Clark Expedition, not the Lewis, Clark and Sacagawea Expedition.

There is no reason to see Sacagawea as being demeaned when she is being appropriately recognized. Would it have been better to have left her out of the statue?

Allan R. Shickman • University City