Letter: Sacrificing during this pandemic is not a big ask

On Dec. 7, 1941, 2,403 Americans lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Almost 3,000 were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Americans responded by giving up their current comforts for years and entering the military service to fight for our country. The Vietnam War cost 58,365 American lives. The outrage prompted protest after protest to end the war.

What would Americans do today if five football stadiums full of people were bombed and all 250,000 people were killed, and the bombings were going to continue? Everyone would be outraged and ask what could be done to stop this terror. That’s what the coronavirus is doing to our country.

We need to step up and help fight this war, and it’s easier than people think: Wear a mask and social distance. That is all that is asked of everyone. People are not asked to leave their home, family, friends and job for months or years, or to risk your life in battle. The only inconvenience people must endure is to wear a mask in public. This is the only way to really help fellow Americans, friends, family. I hate wearing a mask. It is hot, uncomfortable, catches in my glasses and hearing aids, and causes my glasses to fog. But I wear one to protect others. American patriots help save each other.