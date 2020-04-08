Letter: Sadly, greed is contributing to the coronavirus spread

Regarding “Coronavirus hits all regions and all ages across St. Louis,” (April 2): I just watched four guys pile out of a pickup truck cab then mow the neighbor’s lawn. As they all piled back in, sweaty and tired, I pondered the true immorality of greed. We all know what greed looks like. The golf club owner who hires undocumented immigrants to increase his profits. The cruise line that dodges U.S. taxes but then comes to us for a handout when times get tough.
In a way, we’ve all become inured to grand-scale examples of greed. Yet truly immoral greed is up close and personal. That’s a business owner who sends his workers out knowing full well it’s dangerous for them and everyone they contact.
When challenged, big or small, they all cite the same excuses. Isn’t it better for them to keep their jobs? If my business closes, it’ll hurt my suppliers. But what of the senior citizens I serve? The only reason four guys should be crammed into a truck is to go put out a fire, not to tend someone’s grass.
So I’d like to add one essential purchase to Missouri’s list of needed medical supplies: a mirror.
Madonna Laws-Lowell • Crestwood
