So it goes, that thousands of years ago, when there were only four people in the world, one of them slew another — this is not news. During the past century and a half, when international expositions were at the height of popularity, the gathering crowds created a microcosm of their flawed society — this is not news.
Half a century ago, when my fiancé and I requested use of a church for our wedding, a date was set and then canceled when word got around that our best man was African American — an indefensible response from those who taught, from cradle roll on, that, “Red, brown, yellow, black and white, we are precious in His sight.” Knowing what was right; doing what was wrong — this is not new.
Recently, a friend who was assuaging a subtle but stinging barb of antisemitism, wondered, “Do you think this will ever change?” My regretful, blunt response was no. When asked why not, the answer was because it never has been any different — this is not new.
Whether thousands of years have passed, or a 100, or 50, so it goes — the unpardonable hatred, prejudice, and meanness that we are capable of inflicting on each other is hardly anything new.
If judging people of the world a hundred years ago causes one to feel superior, then the lens is pointed in the wrong direction.
Margie Kraft Kindt • St. Louis