Letter: Sadly, our nightmare 'wolf' is real; it's called racism

Recently, my 5-year-old granddaughter confided breathlessly that she’d had a bad dream. A wolf was chasing her through the forest and, just before it pounced, her dad arrived and rescued her. She said she had been scared, but wasn't anymore because the wolf wasn't real.
I thought of this a day or two later when in Kenosha, Wis., three children, ages 3, 5 and 8, watched their father, Jacob Blake, being shot in the back seven times right in front of them by a police officer. For those children, the wolf was real. Their bad dreams may never end.
The wolf was real two nights later as well, when a 17-year-old police wannabe was involved in a shooting in which two men were killed and a third wounded while they were protesting Blake's shooting. And the wolf was real when a right-wing media quickly excused, even praised, that vigilante shooting.
And yes, the wolf was real last month at the GOP convention as the president was renominated with a flood of virulent rhetoric designed to incite more such violence.
The name of that real wolf is systemic racism. Unless our country can overcome it, the long, long line of nightmarish horror that those three Kenosha kids have now joined will continue to lengthen. A first step, not sufficient, but desperately necessary, will be to vote in the November election as though all these innocent lives depend on it. Because they do.
Charles Fanning • Webster Groves
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.