Letter: Safe housing is key to opioid drug addiction recovery
Regarding “Missouri’s opioid epidemic hits African Americans hardest — especially in St. Louis” (Feb. 16): Thank you for the fine reporting by Jesse Bogan about the complex issues related to opioid addiction. One issue that is rarely mentioned, yet is a huge obstacle to recovery, is the lack of safe, affordable, supportive housing for people still in early stages of recovery. In other words, people who are still using drugs. We know by now that the path to recovery is seldom fast or easy and often involves multiple episodes of relapse. We know that some people die homeless before they can even begin the work of recovery from addiction. We also know, however, that providing people safe housing with supports (even while they are still using) dramatically increases their chances of recovery, improves health, keeps people alive, and gives them the hope they need to limit or stop their use.

When I read about people going into treatment, I celebrate for them, and at the same time I wonder where will they go when they come out.

So if this type of housing is essential to seriously address issues of addiction in our community, why don’t we do it? The answers are probably obvious. It's hard, complicated, nuanced. It's not a popular funding request. But if we are serious about addressing addiction, we have to move forward and embrace the concept of harm reduction and supportive housing. And, most importantly, we need to support those providers who are willing to accept the risks and difficulties involved.

Francie Broderick • Overland

