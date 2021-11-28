 Skip to main content
Letter: Sally Forth comic strip rates as banal, stale, outdated
Letter: Sally Forth comic strip rates as banal, stale, outdated

Sally Forth comic

With all the pain and suffering in the world, it’s unconscionable that we are subjected every day to the totally banal, stale, outdated comic strip Sally Forth. Its artwork borders on obnoxious. And its location on the page under Dustin and near Baby Blues and Mutts makes it simply unavoidable.

I’ve concluded that humanity would be better served if the Post-Dispatch stopped this violation of mind and soul. At the very least, please bring back the annual comic-strip voting contest.

Wendy Dyer • Chesterfield

