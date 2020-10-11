Letter: Sam Page shouldn’t spend money county doesn’t have

Regarding “Page’s budget proposes no cuts. St. Louis County Council members are skeptical.” (Oct. 7): First let me say that I think St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has done a commendable job responding to the coronavirus, but he does not appear to be a responsible steward of county finances. His 2021 budget appears to be designed to make everyone happy going into an election, rather than exercising fiscal responsibility. How can he assume that 2021 revenues will magically revert to 2019 levels? He says his budget is already “predicated on the need to identify additional sources of revenue” from us.
Page is currently running a 9.5% deficit, and his plans will totally deplete our reserves within three years, yet he offers $4.3 million in pay raises to St. Louis County employees and raises to the police in excess of what is available from recently enacted Proposition P funds. County personnel are still getting paid full wages this year, unlike many county residents.
It is great to project no job or service cuts, but the budget should not increase expenditures in our virus-restrained economy and certainly not be predicated on identifying additional sources of revenue. Page needs to get it right since we can’t expect County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy or other council members to correct things. Their procedure appears to be the total abrogation of responsibility to the executive branch and complain about it later.
Barry Chod • Creve Coeur
