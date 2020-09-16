 Skip to main content
Letter: Sam Page understands danger of close-contact sports
Letter: Sam Page understands danger of close-contact sports

Let Them Play Rally

Protesters yell "Let them play," on the street outside of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's home in Creve Coeur on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Community members rallied against Page's decision not to let high contact sports like football play games during the pandemic. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

Regarding "Protesters outside Page's house complain about youth sports restrictions in St. Louis County" (Sept. 14): As a physician and sports fan, I understand some families' frustration involving the decision to limit certain sports in St. Louis County. Having known St. Louis County Executive Sam Page for many years, I believe he is as upstanding and professional as it gets, and he understands the devastation that the coronavirus can wreak. 

During medical school many years ago, my classmates and I studied coronaviruses in our virology class. The coronavirus we learned of was much different from COVID-19, which is a bad, bad bug — highly infectious and can infiltrate our lungs, heart, brain and virtually all of our organs and tissues.

Although football is my favorite sport, I’m afraid this season is not going to end well. Close contact sports are simply a bad idea at this time. Little Johnny may get the sniffles, but he could carry the virus to grandma’s birthday party the following weekend.

We are lucky to have a physician in charge during this pandemic. Health and lives should take priority over a game.

Duane Turpin, M.D. • University City

