Letter: Sam Page's medical job doesn't hinder county duties

Regarding " St. Louis County Council votes to subpoena Page’s outside work schedule" (July 14): The citizens of St. Louis County are fortunate to have a leader with medical expertise leading the county during the current health crisis. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, an anesthesiologist, is present and available during county business hours and attends County Council meetings. I don't see any suggestion that he does not devote in excess of 40 hours per week to county business. I believe his medical work a few hours on weekends and in the evenings does not detract from his performance as county executive.

Though the county charter forbids the executive from taking outside employment, Page is required to perform this work in order to maintain his medical license. Many professions have requirements in order to maintain licensure. For instance, if an attorney served in his position, she would be required to obtain a number of continuing-education credits annually in order to remain a licensed attorney. Furthermore, such unpaid studies would normally have to be obtained on weekdays during business hours. Certainly no one would suggest that this was an unreasonable distraction from her duties, or that she should forfeit her license for public service.