Letter: Sanders' fans must not allow Trump's reelection
Regarding “Bernie Sanders ends presidential run, clearing way for Biden’s nomination” (April 8): I get that the supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders quite passionately supported their candidate, and that it may seem that the system was set up against him, making it hard to win the nomination. I get that his supporters probably felt this way in 2016. There is definitely some truth to that argument. I also get that they might be tempted to shut out the whole system and stay home on Election Day in November, or vote for a fringe third-party candidate. I get all of that.

But they should ask themselves this: Are we any closer to realizing any of the senator's proposals than we were four years ago? Is it possible that we would be a little closer had Hillary Clinton won in 2016?

Now, it would be unfair to blame Clinton’s loss completely on the apathy of Sanders' supporters. However, I can’t help but think that in states such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which all voted for Donald Trump by less than one percentage point over Clinton, the enthusiastic support of people “feeling the Bern” might have swung the result in the other direction.

They should now ask themselves: Will we be better off four years from now finishing the end of Joe Biden’s first term, or the end of Trump’s second term? We can’t let perfect be the enemy of good.

Trump’s response to the current national crisis should be the final straw for any Democrat or independent who was seriously considering casting a ballot for anyone but Biden in November.

B.J. Ogata • Staunton

