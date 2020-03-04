Letter: Sanders generates enthusiasm and can beat Trump

Regarding “GOP moderates want to unite forces to oust Trump. Will Democrats blow it?” (Feb. 13): Who wrote this editorial? The Lee Enterprises chief executive? The editorial board seems to argue that Sen. Bernie Sanders, because he identifies politically as an independent, cannot defeat President Donald Trump in November. And the board seems to claim that only some milquetoast centrist Democrat can be successful. The opposite is true.
What we do not need is to turn off the electorate by presenting in opposition to Trump someone who represents an attempt to recapture all the charm and inspiration of neo-liberal, corporate pandering that represents the centrist element of the Democratic Party. What we need is someone who can actually inspire some enthusiasm for championing the values of the working class of the country, someone who can bring to the polls some of that 40% of voters who found no inspiration to vote for centrist Hillary Clinton in 2016.
It is also worth pointing out that your opinion piece is a failure of Joseph Pulitzer's much-touted Platform. Sen. Sanders is a living embodiment of Pulitzer’s words. Your failure to acknowledge this is astounding. Sanders supports all of the things that public opinion polls show people favor; he fights for working-class values that have been abandoned by most politicians.
That journalists attack Sanders merely shows the control that corporate interests hold over journalism, as well as politics.
Donald L. Foley • Florissant