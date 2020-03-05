Letter: Sanders just wants to help future generations

My husband and I are both baby boomers who support Sen. Bernie Sanders for president. I’ve read articles about how our age group is running away from Sanders. Today, I read that my generation is upset by the fact that we were not credited enough with helping to tear down the Iron Curtain. We shouldn’t be dwelling on matters like this but should be remembering the other things that happened during our lifetime.
We are the children of the greatest generation who lived through a depression and a world war and emerged after the trauma to create a world that allowed us to grow up and earn an education and a comfortable lifestyle.
We saw the creation of civil rights legislation, the war on poverty and Medicare’s enactment. We aspired to go to the moon and we did. We believed that all things were possible, and we worked to create a strong middle class.
Sanders is not a radical. He just wants us to accomplish more for our nation. He believes like my husband and I do that health care is a human right. He also supports an educational program for all Americans so that future generations can carry this planet successfully forward.
Baby boomers need to realize that our parents lived and died so that we could succeed, and we did. Now we must do the same for our children and grandchildren. Bernie Sanders is the candidate who can lead us into a better future.
Pamella Gronemeyer, M.D. • Glen Carbon