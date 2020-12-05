 Skip to main content
Letter: Sarah Bryan Miller's insightful reviews will be missed
Sarah Bryan Miller was a wonderful music critic. Her death is surely a loss for quality music in St. Louis ("Sarah Bryan Miller, longtime Post-Dispatch classical music critic, dies," Nov. 28).

After months of no St. Louis Symphony performances because of the pandemic, it was like a light in the darkness to read the reviews she wrote this fall when the symphony returned for adapted concerts. Like the Post-Dispatch's Pulitzer Prize-winning music critic Frank Peters before her, she wrote so descriptively about a concert that she made readers wish they had been there. Those who had attended a concert wanted to read what she had written to put form to their own impressions. She will be greatly missed.

Kaye Bock • Webster Groves

