Letter: Sarah Bryan Miller's insightful reviews will be missed

After months of no St. Louis Symphony performances because of the pandemic, it was like a light in the darkness to read the reviews she wrote this fall when the symphony returned for adapted concerts. Like the Post-Dispatch's Pulitzer Prize-winning music critic Frank Peters before her, she wrote so descriptively about a concert that she made readers wish they had been there. Those who had attended a concert wanted to read what she had written to put form to their own impressions. She will be greatly missed.