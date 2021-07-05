Letter: Satchel Paige, St. Louis baseball’s civil rights pioneer

When St. Louisans were celebrating on July 4, most probably didn’t know it was the 80th anniversary of an important St. Louis baseball event. The Kansas City Monarchs and Chicago American Giants were scheduled to play a special holiday Negro League game on that day in 1941.

Aside from Monarchs pitcher and future St. Louis Brown Satchel Paige’s phenomenal skills and personality, he should also be remembered for striking a blow against segregation at Sportsman’s Park. Paige refused to pitch unless the park stopped segregating fans. Park officials, realizing that they’d lose substantial revenue if they adhered to their strict segregation policy, bowed to Paige’s request for an integrated audience. Later that year, Paige insisted on integration for an October game when his all-Black barnstorming team played against Bob Feller’s white one. In 1944, Sportsman’s Park finally ended segregated seating, the last in big league baseball to do so.