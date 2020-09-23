Letter: Savard's honest, consistent delivery inspired trust

Dismissal of news anchor Steve Savard, meteorologist Meghan Danahey and others at KMOV by Meredith Corporation ("KMOV layoffs include longtime news anchor Steve Savard," Sept. 19) was upsetting to say the least. Excusing the layoffs as a coronavirus issue due to low advertising is lame.
Savard's job was not to sell advertising but to deliver the news in an honest, clear and consistent manner. His broadcasts at 10 p.m. were what I trusted and watched continuously. I felt comfortable with him. So needless to say, I might be moving on. I'll watch for a while and see how much it impacts consistency. I know one letter expressing disappointment doesn't sound like much, but word of mouth is the worst advertising you can receive.
Wayne Haselton • St. Peters
