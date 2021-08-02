 Skip to main content
Letter: Save democracy from Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ of election fraud
Letter: Save democracy from Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ of election fraud

Regarding “AP Fact Check: Trump is relentless in election fabrications” (July 24): The propaganda-laden big lie, propelled by victimized grievance, appeals to a susceptible population that is being played and betrayed. It doesn’t matter that audits, recounts and scores of election-fraud lawsuits in multiple jurisdictions were deemed meritless.

Donald Trump’s big lie has bled into distorted and sordid views of the Jan. 6 insurrection, where one officer died and 140 suffered injury. Riding the wave of post-truth sentiment, fist-raising Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley hauled in millions of donor dollars over his result-decertification attempt. Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, prince of skillful innuendo and disinformation, mused whether the perpetrators were the FBI. Still others labeled them tourists or patriots. Trump claimed they were a “loving crowd.” And the former president racked up $75 million for his political action committee in the process.

Based on the spurious “stop the steal” mania, 18 state legislatures passed a torrent of voter restriction laws, some of which actually attempt to grant partisan legislators the power to override election results.

Shameless GOP lawmakers, whether vocally or muted, have sown distrust in our secure elections and must be held responsible for the corrosive stain left on their party, history and democracy. Americans of all political persuasions must not allow our democracy to die as a result of lies and silence.

Doris Schwartz • Chesterfield

