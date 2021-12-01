 Skip to main content
Letter: Save Rams/NFL money in a trust as a rainy-day fund
Letter: Save Rams/NFL money in a trust as a rainy-day fund

Rams Stadium Tour Football

Stan Kroenke shows off the construction progress on a monument to himself that's being erected in Inglewood, Calif. (AP file photo from 2018)

Regarding “Next up after Rams settlement: Dividing up the cash” (Nov.29): Before we give our elected officials a chance to squander the Rams National Football League settlement on bloated, mismanaged pet projects, let’s put the $500 million in an irrevocable trust to serve the area for the next 500-plus years. At a 10% average market return (over 100 years of history) the area would get $50 million a year, on average, to spend on the most-needed projects. That’s a lot of yearly cash. Let’s not allow them to squander it.

J. Viviano • St. Louis

