Letter: Save Rams/NFL money in a trust as a rainy-day fund

Regarding “Next up after Rams settlement: Dividing up the cash” (Nov.29): Before we give our elected officials a chance to squander the Rams National Football League settlement on bloated, mismanaged pet projects, let’s put the $500 million in an irrevocable trust to serve the area for the next 500-plus years. At a 10% average market return (over 100 years of history) the area would get $50 million a year, on average, to spend on the most-needed projects. That’s a lot of yearly cash. Let’s not allow them to squander it.