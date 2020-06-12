Letter: Saving species contradicts with corporate donations

Regarding “Mass species extinctions are accelerating. Humans must act now, MoBot chief says” (June 9): There is a deep contradiction between the accolades bestowed upon Peter Raven versus his actions as president emeritus of the Missouri Botanical Garden. During his tenure, large contributions from Monsanto (now Bayer) began to be accepted. To this day, contributions continue to flow in from Bayer to support the botanical center. This is relevant because Bayer’s most lucrative product, Roundup, is largely implicated in putting the Monarch butterfly on the endangered species list. It has also negatively affected countless other pollinators.
The time has come to call out companies that are actively destroying the natural world for monetary gain. The relentless application of poisonous pesticides that cause cancer and weaken our immune systems must stop. Institutions like the Missouri Botanical Garden should refuse to accept donations from polluters and to say “no” to pesticide use.
Saluting Raven for working to protect biodiversity is akin to applauding President Andrew Jackson for addressing “the Indian problem.”
Barbara Chicherio • University City
