Letter: Scandal must not tarnish legacy of children's center

Regarding "Great Circle will shut down residential treatment in Webster Groves" (Feb. 16): There were orphans dying on the streets of St. Louis due to the cholera epidemic in 1834. Edgewood Children’s Center was formed to care for them, eventually moving to today’s model of residential treatment for children with behavioral challenges. Edgewood pioneered residential treatment paired with special education, family preservation and community engagement.

Over the years, thousands of individuals have supported Edgewood. Then, a 2009 merger made Edgewood a part of Great Circle. But recently, Great Circle announced it would stop providing residential services on the Webster Groves campus. The decision came on the heels of multiple reports of fraud and abuse under the umbrella of Great Circle. I weep for the victims of these alleged happenings.

I weep also for the tarnishing of the 187-year legacy of service that was Edgewood Children’s Center. I honor and thank the individuals who created that legacy and hope that their service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.