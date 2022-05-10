 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Schmidt's column shows us a way to better government

Once again, columnist Lynn Schmidt counseled sanity against extreme political cultures ("Give peace a chance in America's culture wars" May 3). Her straight-forward, fact-based column disregards dishonest, extreme positions of both the right and the left.

But this column also provides a roadmap to better government. Citizens are voting kooks into office, so we must also vote them out. I agree with her statement that we should "reward politicians who refuse to engage in culture war battles with our votes." Yes, we should give peace a chance.

Jim Zemenick • Webster Groves

