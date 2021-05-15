Letter: Schmitt and his lawsuits are embarrassment to state

Regarding “ Editorial: Attorney General Schmitt keeps tilting at legal windmills to raise his campaign profile” (April 22): In my opinion, Attorney General Eric Schmitt is an embarrassment to the state of Missouri. From his ridiculous lawsuit against China to his current suit against St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, he consistently panders to the worst instincts of the electorate, cultivating Asian prejudice and self-centered disregard for the health and safety of the community at large.

St. Louis city and county have demonstrated courageous leadership in combating the spread of the coronavirus. Schmitt’s attempt to undermine those efforts may win him a few votes. But in the end, will he be able to live with himself for this callous hypocrisy? What will his grandchildren think when one day history paints the clear picture of his selfish groveling for power? Missouri used to be a proud state. But no more with narcissistic, self-aggrandizing sort of politicians like Schmitt.