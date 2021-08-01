Letter: Schmitt clueless as to what his job’s duties really are

Regarding “ Missouri AG sues over St. Louis area mask mandate ” (July 26): I always assumed that whoever the Missouri attorney general was, that the person graduated from law school. As such, the attorney general should be able to read and understand what is the law in any particular situation.

As I read the attorney general’s job description, the person is supposed to represent the state in civil matters. The job is not to go out and sue other entities because the attorney general doesn’t like how others are doing their jobs. How does Attorney General Eric Schmitt rationalize suing St. Louis County on its new mask mandate? As Gov. Mike Parson said, “If you want to wear a dang mask, wear a dang mask.” I did not realize that the Missouri state motto had been changed to Live Free and Die.