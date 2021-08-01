 Skip to main content
Letter: Schmitt clueless as to what his job’s duties really are
0 comments

Letter: Schmitt clueless as to what his job’s duties really are

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State leaders sworn-in at Bicentennial Inauguration

Attorney General Eric Schmitt is sworn-in as his daughters Sophia and Olivia hold their bible at the State Capitol in Jefferson City on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Missouri AG sues over St. Louis area mask mandate” (July 26): I always assumed that whoever the Missouri attorney general was, that the person graduated from law school. As such, the attorney general should be able to read and understand what is the law in any particular situation.

As I read the attorney general’s job description, the person is supposed to represent the state in civil matters. The job is not to go out and sue other entities because the attorney general doesn’t like how others are doing their jobs. How does Attorney General Eric Schmitt rationalize suing St. Louis County on its new mask mandate? As Gov. Mike Parson said, “If you want to wear a dang mask, wear a dang mask.” I did not realize that the Missouri state motto had been changed to Live Free and Die.

Andrew G. Podleski • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports