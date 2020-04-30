Letter: Schmitt correct to sue China over coronavirus outbreak

Regarding “Missouri attorney general sues China over coronavirus pandemic” (April 21): As a scientist-in-training, I have also been anxious to find out more about the origin of this mysterious virus. But until scientific investigation can reveal the answer, I feel it’s unnecessary to spend too much time debating. Whether it naturally occurred or was a man-made strain accidentally leaked from a lab, there is virtually no doubt that it was the Chinese Communist Party mishandling of the situation that allowed the virus to spread so far and wide.
Since the virus first broke out in Wuhan, instead of informing the public, the authorities silenced whistleblowers and denied there was human-to-human transmission. Wuhan authorities insisted on holding a 40,000-family holiday feast and allowed 5 million citizens to leave Wuhan before the lockdown.
After other countries were locked down one after another to contain the virus, China hoarded essential medical supplies and exported faulty masks and testing kits, while claiming they’ve bought the world time to respond to the virus.
To me, this is no longer a political or legal issue, it’s about moral obligations and taking responsibility for one’s actions. With that, I applaud Attorney General Eric Schmitt for making the right move to hold China accountable for its wrongdoing.
Michelle Chen • St. Louis County
