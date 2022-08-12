Letter: Schmitt criticizes beer heiress but seeks billionaires' donations

Regarding "Class warfare: GOP seeks to make Valentine’s wealth a liability in US Senate run" (Aug. 5): In my opinion, Republican candidate Eric Schmitt has only one road to the Senate, and it's from the MAGA playbook to lie and smear. Unfortunately, the MAGA base is alive and well in Missouri, and they are as gullible today as they were in 2016 and 2020.
I'm not sure what Schmitt means by, "I don't come from billions. I come from Bridgeton," but it was clearly a reference to Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine. Schmitt's stand did not stop him from heading to Mar-a-Lago in February for $1.6 million in campaign contributions.
Kim Strothkamp • Rock Hill