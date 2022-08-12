 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Schmitt criticizes beer heiress but seeks billionaires' donations

Eric Schmitt wins GOP Senate nomination

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt takes the stage to thank his supporters and declare victory in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate during his election night party in Maryland Heights on Tuesday.

 David Carson, Post-Dispatch

Regarding "Class warfare: GOP seeks to make Valentine’s wealth a liability in US Senate run" (Aug. 5): In my opinion, Republican candidate Eric Schmitt has only one road to the Senate, and it's from the MAGA playbook to lie and smear. Unfortunately, the MAGA base is alive and well in Missouri, and they are as gullible today as they were in 2016 and 2020.

I'm not sure what Schmitt means by, "I don't come from billions. I come from Bridgeton," but it was clearly a reference to Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine. Schmitt's stand did not stop him from heading to Mar-a-Lago in February for $1.6 million in campaign contributions.

Kim Strothkamp • Rock Hill 

