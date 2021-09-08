Letter: Schmitt fights for children by removing mask mandate

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Is Missouri’s attorney general willing to sicken children for his Senate bid?" (Sept. 5): No Missouri attorney general in my memory has been more consequential and done more to defend the rights of Missouri citizens from government overreach than Eric Schmitt. His class action lawsuit opposing mask mandates for school children is his latest initiative to defend our freedom to make health decisions for ourselves and our families. I believe Schmitt has meticulously outlined the evidence of what he believes are the low dangers to school-age kids from the coronavirus and provided sources on the what he believes is the ineffectiveness of masks.