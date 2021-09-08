 Skip to main content
Letter: Schmitt fights for children by removing mask mandate
AG Schmitt announces charges in Jefferson Co, cold case

Attorney General Eric Schmitt answers questions on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at a press conference after he announced second-degree murder charges in a 17-year-old cold case against Alice Patricia Weiss, 65. Weiss is charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend in Dittmer, Mo. Schmitt made the announcement from his downtown St. Louis office in the Old Post Office. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Is Missouri’s attorney general willing to sicken children for his Senate bid?" (Sept. 5): No Missouri attorney general in my memory has been more consequential and done more to defend the rights of Missouri citizens from government overreach than Eric Schmitt. His class action lawsuit opposing mask mandates for school children is his latest initiative to defend our freedom to make health decisions for ourselves and our families. I believe Schmitt has meticulously outlined the evidence of what he believes are the low dangers to school-age kids from the coronavirus and provided sources on the what he believes is the ineffectiveness of masks. 

Children are now subject to more restrictions than most adults, and the negative impacts of lockdowns, social distancing, isolation and masking on our children cannot be overstated. Some states have already ended coronavirus restrictions in schools.

Everyone wants a safe environment for kids. Policies I believe are ineffective are degrading their education and experiences while increasing depression, suicide, drug abuse and obesity. That's my personal opinion.

Sean Flower • Mayor of Eureka  

