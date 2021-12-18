 Skip to main content
Letter: Schmitt focuses on masks, neglecting serious crime
Letter: Schmitt focuses on masks, neglecting serious crime

Regarding the editorial “How many Missouri lives will Eric Schmitt endanger to win a Senate seat?” (Dec. 11): I am appalled, disgusted and angered by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s war on commonsense precautions against the coronavirus. People are being shot daily, carjackings and other property crimes are taking place, and there are certainly areas of white collar crime that should demand his attention. But, by golly, Schmitt is busily wasting taxpayer dollars ensuring that little Johnny will not have to suffer the indignity of wearing a mask while he brings the coronavirus home to his parents, along with his report card.

These actions, plus some of his other antics such as suing China, represent serious errors in judgment that, in my opinion, render Schmitt utterly unfit for the U.S. Senate. He clearly has no interest in actually governing for the people, only in acquiring personal power.

Joseph Fleagle • Chesterfield

