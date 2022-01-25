Letter: Schmitt harms students and school districts with lawsuits

Regarding " St. Louis-area school districts defy attorney general and keep mask mandates" (Jan. 24): Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt, in an effort to enhance his political career, is suing Missouri's school districts to block mask mandates. He ignores the advice of infectious disease doctors at Washington University, St. Louis University and Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

I find his actions egregious. Not only will it cost school districts money to defend themselves in court, but even more importantly, what does this say about a political figure who seems to only care about his onward and upward effort for higher political position? It also shows an incredible lack of any concern for both students and their parents who will need to fight this suit. His actions show little concern for the millions of Missouri's students and families.