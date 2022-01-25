 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Schmitt harms students and school districts with lawsuits

"The majority of you have abandoned your duty," said Liberty High senior Jackson Martin as he speaks before members of the Wentzville School Board at their meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, following a failed recommendation by Superintendent Curtis Cain for a mask mandate. "We need teachers to teach us. When they have COVID, we aren't taught a thing." Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Regarding "St. Louis-area school districts defy attorney general and keep mask mandates" (Jan. 24): Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt, in an effort to enhance his political career, is suing Missouri's school districts to block mask mandates. He ignores the advice of infectious disease doctors at Washington University, St. Louis University and Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

I find his actions egregious. Not only will it cost school districts money to defend themselves in court, but even more importantly, what does this say about a political figure who seems to only care about his onward and upward effort for higher political position? It also shows an incredible lack of any concern for both students and their parents who will need to fight this suit. His actions show little concern for the millions of Missouri's students and families.

An individual like Schmitt should not be serving our state or its children. We need politicians who care about every Missourian, and in this case, the millions of families whom he puts at risk. I am shocked and saddened.

Susan Uchitelle, Ph.D • Clayton

