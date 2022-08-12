Letter: Schmitt has changed from principled days as state treasurer

Regarding "Class warfare: GOP seeks to make Valentine’s wealth a liability in US Senate run" (Aug. 5): Eric Schmitt's statement at his victory party was catchy but disingenuous: "Ladies and gentlemen, I don't come from billions. I come from Bridgeton." The truth is that neither Schmitt nor Valentine had any choice in the circumstances of their births. None of us do. What we can control are our attitudes and our choices.