Letter: Schmitt has changed from principled days as state treasurer

Regarding "Class warfare: GOP seeks to make Valentine’s wealth a liability in US Senate run" (Aug. 5): Eric Schmitt's statement at his victory party was catchy but disingenuous: "Ladies and gentlemen, I don't come from billions. I come from Bridgeton." The truth is that neither Schmitt nor Valentine had any choice in the circumstances of their births. None of us do. What we can control are our attitudes and our choices.
I first heard Schmitt speak in early 2018, at a St. Louis University Law School seminar. I was impressed by his spoken values and his concern for the common good as Missouri's treasurer. But something changed. As attorney general, he filed lawsuits involving the Affordable Care Act and targeting school districts over mask requirements, China over the coronavirus, President Joe Biden's environmental policies and LGBT workplace rights. These lawsuits were filed as Missouri taxpayers' expense. He also argued the 2020 election results were fraudulent. I believe he has become a career politician seemingly more intent on political power than helping Missourians.
Ann Mandelstamm • St. Louis