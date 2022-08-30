Letter: Schmitt has fought to empower parents, keep schools open

Regarding the editorial “When he’s not denouncing masks as ‘ineffective,’ Schmitt sees them as life-saving” (Aug. 24): In my opinion, Republican Eric Schmitt is the only Senate candidate who will stand up for our children and has worked tirelessly to strengthen our schools and empower parents. I believe he worked to keep schools open during the pandemic by fighting hard against masking children.
Schmitt has advocated for a Parent’s Bill of Rights to give parents the right to receive all of the important information pertaining to their children’s education. Schmitt is fighting to ensure our children have the best education possible. He’s the father of school-age children, and I think he understands that we need our public servants to champion parents.
William Kay • St. Louis