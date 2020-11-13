Letter: Schmitt has no business joining fight in Pennsylvania

Schmitt and other Republican state attorneys general have filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to count mail-in ballots received up to three days after the election. What right does Schmitt have to use the power and resources of his taxpayer-funded Missouri state office to support a partisan lawsuit over another state’s election? Schmitt bombarded voters with commercials touting himself as Missouri’s law-and-order attorney general. Schmitt should stick to his promise of enforcing the laws of Missouri and keep his nose out of the Pennsylvania election.