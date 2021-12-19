Letter: Schmitt hits new low urging people to spy on each other

Regarding the editorial “ How many Missouri lives will Eric Schmitt endanger to win a Senate seat? ” (Dec. 12): The citizens of Missouri continue to massively suffer from the coronavirus. As of recently, Missouri was one of only 16 states with a rise of over 50% new virus cases in a day. Our hospitals are once again so overwhelmed with new cases they are considering canceling all elective surgeries. With such a medical crisis taking place, one would hope their elected state officials would do everything in their power to combat this scourge.

Unfortunately, we have elected Eric Schmitt as our attorney general, who for the last year has done nothing but fight to cancel all mask and vaccine mandates. I believe he would do anything to be elected to the U.S. Senate. His latest maneuver is to urge citizens to spy on their children’s schools and report back to him anyone not complying with his orders. History informs us this tactic was used by Nazi Germany. Is that how low Schmitt expects us to sink to carry out his draconian, misrepresented, unscientific wishes?