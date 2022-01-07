Letter: Schmitt is correct to fight mask and vaccination mandates

Over the Christmas holiday, my family and I didn’t spend much time talking about politics, but we did talk about our support for what Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is doing to protect our freedoms against what I believe are coronavirus tyrants.

Schmitt has been on the front lines fighting mask mandates, vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

One of what I regard as the most perverse power grabs by politicians, bureaucrats and school boards has been the continued forced masking of children in our schools. Because of Schmitt’s actions to enforce the law, a number of school districts have either rescinded or plan to rescind their mask mandates.

In Florida, they have Gov. Ron DeSantis fighting for his supporters against those I believe are coronavirus tyrants. In Missouri people like me have Schmitt.

John Burns • High Ridge