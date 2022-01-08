 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Schmitt is fighting politicians trying to limit freedoms
0 comments

Letter: Schmitt is fighting politicians trying to limit freedoms

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AG Schmitt announces charges in Jefferson Co, cold case

Attorney General Eric Schmitt answers questions on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at a press conference after he announced second-degree murder charges in a 17-year-old cold case against Alice Patricia Weiss, 65. Weiss is charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend in Dittmer, Mo. Schmitt made the announcement from his downtown St. Louis office in the Old Post Office. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “Schmitt sues to overturn new St. Louis County mask order” (Jan. 6): We no longer have to imagine what it is like to live under politicians and bureaucrats obsessed with power and control. I believe the coronavirus has shown us who is defending our freedom and liberty and who is seeking to impose their will on the people.

In my opinion, we are lucky in Missouri we have a leader like Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is fighting against politicians who, I believe, have accumulated unprecedented power during the pandemic and don’t want to give it up.

People like me are grateful that Schmitt is on our side fighting to protect our freedoms. Many in the media and so-called opinion leaders criticize Schmitt, but I believe we need more leaders like him to push back against the politicians who, in my opinion, want us to trade our freedoms so they can have more power.

Mary Jane Van Cleave • Fenton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News