Letter: Schmitt is fighting politicians trying to limit freedoms

Regarding “Schmitt sues to overturn new St. Louis County mask order” (Jan. 6): We no longer have to imagine what it is like to live under politicians and bureaucrats obsessed with power and control. I believe the coronavirus has shown us who is defending our freedom and liberty and who is seeking to impose their will on the people.

In my opinion, we are lucky in Missouri we have a leader like Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is fighting against politicians who, I believe, have accumulated unprecedented power during the pandemic and don’t want to give it up.

People like me are grateful that Schmitt is on our side fighting to protect our freedoms. Many in the media and so-called opinion leaders criticize Schmitt, but I believe we need more leaders like him to push back against the politicians who, in my opinion, want us to trade our freedoms so they can have more power.

Mary Jane Van Cleave • Fenton