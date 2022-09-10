Letter: Schmitt is grounded in struggles of the working class

Regarding “News director refutes Schmitt claim that Valentine refused Missouri Senate debate” (Sept. 7): Missouri sure seems to like to keep its elections interesting. Case in point: the U.S. Senate race features one candidate who worked at his opponent’s estate. Eric Schmitt worked at Trudy Busch Valentine’s family estate, Grant’s Farm, taking out the trash and giving tours.
Blue-collar work, I believe, gave Schmitt an appreciation for the value of a dollar and what life is like for working-class families.
Jim Berberich • Imperial