Letter: Schmitt is grounded in struggles of the working class

Election 2022 Missouri Senate

Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to a speaker at the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

 Charlie Riedel - staff, AP

Regarding “News director refutes Schmitt claim that Valentine refused Missouri Senate debate” (Sept. 7): Missouri sure seems to like to keep its elections interesting. Case in point: the U.S. Senate race features one candidate who worked at his opponent’s estate. Eric Schmitt worked at Trudy Busch Valentine’s family estate, Grant’s Farm, taking out the trash and giving tours.

Blue-collar work, I believe, gave Schmitt an appreciation for the value of a dollar and what life is like for working-class families.

Jim Berberich • Imperial

