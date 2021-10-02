Letter: Schmitt is helping Missouri in a race to the bottom

Regarding “School districts win round in lawsuit brought by Missouri attorney general, but prospect of more litigation looms” (Sept. 29): Crime, including deadly, gun-involved violence, continues to be a huge problem in Missouri, but our chief law enforcement officer elects to spend our precious tax dollars on baseless lawsuits.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt assigned lawyers on his staff to write a brief in support of a voter suppression law in Georgia. He also joined in support of a lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Schmitt has sued China to hold that nation responsible for the coronavirus pandemic. And more recently, he has filed suits aimed at preventing school districts and municipalities from protecting their students and residents with mask and vaccine mandates.