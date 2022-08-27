Letter: Schmitt is part of GOP mob restricting women’s rights

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Path to an unlikely win for Valentine starts in Kansas” (Aug. 7): I believe the Missouri attorney general, Senate candidate Eric Schmitt, is part of the Republican mob in Jefferson City that is requiring women or girls who are raped and impregnated to carry the baby to term. In my opinion, that’s wacko and repugnant.

Schmitt is now espousing the lying, crazy and Trumpian hateful right-wing agenda, and just like Donald Trump, Schmitt does not know the meaning of truth.

Speaking of lying, Trump took top secret documents to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida (“Trump’s turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search” Aug. 22). I believe Trump is not beyond exposing some of these documents to U.S. adversaries, thereby putting lives at risk. All covert operation agents should be aware of what Trump might possibly do.

Dick Reeves • Kirkwood