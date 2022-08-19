Letter: Schmitt is trying to play both sides about mask mandates

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Missouri’s Eric Schmitt is arguing that masks save lives. No, really.” (Aug. 17): I believe Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has used his office and taxpayers money to campaign for the U.S. Senate. He has squandered taxpayer money to campaign for the future job he aspires to, as highlighted in Messenger’s column. It outlines Schmitt’s two simultaneous opposite positions on masking during the pandemic: at one point suing China for life-saving masks while at the same time trying to prevent independent school districts from enforcing mask mandates.