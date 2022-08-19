 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Schmitt is trying to play both sides about mask mandates

Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt attends Governor's Ham Breakfast

Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Missouri’s Eric Schmitt is arguing that masks save lives. No, really.” (Aug. 17): I believe Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has used his office and taxpayers money to campaign for the U.S. Senate. He has squandered taxpayer money to campaign for the future job he aspires to, as highlighted in Messenger’s column. It outlines Schmitt’s two simultaneous opposite positions on masking during the pandemic: at one point suing China for life-saving masks while at the same time trying to prevent independent school districts from enforcing mask mandates.

In my opinion, not only is this hypocritical but it is a corrupt abuse of state resources to campaign on the state’s time and money. Is Schmitt a hypocrite? Yes. Is he corrupt? The voters must decide.

Andy Welty • St. Louis

