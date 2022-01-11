 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Schmitt is wasting tax dollars fighting mask mandates
Letter: Schmitt is wasting tax dollars fighting mask mandates

Regarding the editorial "There's no easy way to keep schools open, but defying Schmitt is a good start" (Jan. 6): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt keeps going after the evil St. Louis County Council and all those evil school boards who have voted to protect the population by enacting mask mandates. Masks are one simple way recommended (and proven) to reduce the likelihood of spreading the coronavirus.

Is this his priority, rather than fighting real crime throughout the state? This is not only a waste of his time and those in his office (and the courts), it’s a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Michael Heyer • Ellisville 

