Letter: Schmitt knows how to fight for working-class families

Election 2022 Missouri Senate

Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt talks to a supporter during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Regarding the letter “Schmitt has fought to empower parents, keep schools open” (Aug. 30): I believe the U.S. is struggling under President Joe Biden’s leadership and the Democratic majority in Congress. But now the Missouri Democratic Party wants me to believe a billionaire heiress, Trudy Busch Valentine, understands the needs of working-families in Missouri. Give me a break.

We need a senator to fight for us blue-collar workers and our families. We don’t need another billionaire in Washington fighting for country club friends and corporate buddies.

In my opinion, Missouri needs Eric Schmitt in the Senate. He grew up in a working-class family and understands the struggles many face when trying to stretch a buck and support their families.

Steven Walker • Bonne Terre

