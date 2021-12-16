 Skip to main content
Letter: Schmitt more worried about political points than health
Regarding "Schmitt urges Missouri parents to turn in school districts he says are breaking court order" (Dec. 9): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt does not want schools to follow safe, recommended health practices for their staff and students. I remember when Schmitt was first elected to the Missouri Legislature. It appeared that his first concern was passing a law allowing medicinal marijuana to be legal, as his son needed such. It passed, and I thought we had a child advocate. Wrong.

Schmitt prefers to pit parents against other parents, school officials, teachers and school board members. Why? Doesn't he care about the children's mental stress? Doesn't he care that 17% of Missouri children are food-deprived and thus susceptible to illness?

In my opinion, he only cares that his egregious lawsuits will garner him more votes and power while he spends our tax dollars on them. Missouri is better than this. Political leaders are supposed to aid and comfort those in need. Schmitt should start acting accordingly. Enough is enough.

Judith Parker • Des Peres

