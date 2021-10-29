 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Schmitt only interested in higher office, not serving voters
0 comments

Letter: Schmitt only interested in higher office, not serving voters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eric Schmitt in El Paso

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt traveled to El Paso, Texas, where he joined Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in announcing a lawsuit with the goal of restarting construction of the border wall along the US-Texas border. (Screengrab from a video Schmitt posted from El Paso on his Facebook site)

Regarding the editorial "Was Schmitt's Texas trip a campaign event or official action? Both, it seems." (Oct. 25): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt seems interested in only one thing: doing whatever it takes to be Missouri's next senator.

His seeming lust for power is a sure sign that he will spend all of his time in the Senate running for the presidency. Which means Missouri will not be his top priority, just as it is not now with his duties as the Missouri's attorney general.

Mike Brennell • St. Louis 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News