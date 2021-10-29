Letter: Schmitt only interested in higher office, not serving voters

Regarding the editorial " Was Schmitt's Texas trip a campaign event or official action? Both, it seems ." (Oct. 25): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt seems interested in only one thing: doing whatever it takes to be Missouri's next senator.

His seeming lust for power is a sure sign that he will spend all of his time in the Senate running for the presidency. Which means Missouri will not be his top priority, just as it is not now with his duties as the Missouri's attorney general.