Letter: Schmitt pandered to the ultra-right to nab nomination

Regarding the editorial “Missourians should encourage Schmitt to return to his moderate-middle roots” (Aug. 4): I believe the Editorial Board’s opinion of Eric Schmitt seems naïve. If he had the core values that you attribute to his former incarnation, he would not have conducted himself as he has recently. He has devoted himself to the cultivation of a right-wing base to support his ambitions. He behaved as a centrist when those behaviors aligned with his ambitions, but when the fuse of ambition was fully lit, all pretense of “moderation” dissolved.

His extreme right-wing actions, whether joining frivolous lawsuits to block the peaceful transition of power, or his undermining of public health for political purposes, provides a vivid portrait of a man who will do whatever suits his political purposes, his oath, the welfare of his country or constituency notwithstanding.

The Democratic nominee in the Senate race, Trudy Busch Valentine, has a lot to learn, yet there is every reason to believe that she would apply herself to that task with vigor. She is clearly running on behalf of important values, not ambition. Schmitt is inarguably the reverse. He has hitched his star to the Trumpian ultra-right in belief that it will carry him to greater prominence.

It is not simply a matter of forgiving Schmitt for all he has done to individuals and to our state. It is a recognition of all the harm he is likely to do to please his new masters. We would be better off without a senator than with Schmitt exercising those powers.

Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield