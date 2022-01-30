Letter: Schmitt, Parson competing in Wacky Week in Politics

Regarding the editorial "Eric Schmitt's legal attack on districts serves his campaign, not the kids" (Jan. 25): I want to thank Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt for his most recent entry in the game of This Wacky Week in Missouri Politics. I'm very impressed with his creativity.

He checked all of the boxes: 1) He reported flawed data, energizing anti-mask supporters. 2) He found a way to waste tax dollars that support our schools. 3) He found a way to further burden local school districts. 4) His initial set of mask mandate lawsuits excluded Kirkwood, his home school district.

Schmitt is now running neck-and-neck with Gov. Mike Parson, whose order of a criminal investigation against a Post-Dispatch reporter scored a lot of points in the Wacky Week game. The reporter had the audacity to warn the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education of a data vulnerability issue affecting teachers' Social Security numbers.

Then there's Parson's decision to end the coronavirus state of emergency in the midst of a surge. There are so many entries in the game of This Wacky Week in Missouri Politics. Thanks, but there's no need to submit any more entries.

Karen Becker • St. Peters