Letter: Schmitt, Republican lawmakers are afraid of local control

Regarding "Missouri attorney general sues 9 more school districts over masks, most targeting St. Louis area" (Jan. 25): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued my school district and dozens more arguing that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has the power to “safeguard the health of the people of the state and all of its subdivisions.” He claims, therefore, that no local authority can create policies to protect the health of citizens within the state. That makes the Missouri Senate’s inability to confirm a qualified director for Department of Health and Senior Services particularly dangerous. The pandemic has required a coordinated response as Missouri loses over 50 people per week to the coronavirus.

At the same time, local health department directors are resigning, as are school board directors. They are in direct contact with community members and accountable to them in very real ways, but GOP lawmakers are working the courts and Legislature to strip them of their power.

Reactionary Republican state senators are endangering the lives of all Missourians. Instead of local elected officials, we are at the mercy of a small group of senators who not only oppose vaccine mandates, but vaccines themselves, and public health in general. If the Missouri Legislature and statewide officeholders insist on wresting local control away from school boards and municipalities, then they must take responsibility for governing.

Meg Boyko • Kirkwood