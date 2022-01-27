Letter: Schmitt’s actions will help kids spread virus to others

Regarding “Missouri attorney general sues 9 more school districts over masks, most targeting St. Louis area” (Jan. 25): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is wrong. The pandemic is a public health problem; it is not a political issue. He is also a hypocrite because Republicans have long wanted local, not federal, oversight. I believe his lawsuits are for political gain.

Schmitt seems to think he will gain far-right votes by exposing children to the highly contagious coronavirus. Is he willing to take responsibility for every sick child exposed in schools or for every family member who may contract the virus because a child brings it home? Will he reimburse parents for lost wages if they have to stay home or pay for the funerals?

With only about 50% of Missourians fully vaccinated, hospitalization and death are strong possibilities. I doubt Schmitt will take take any responsibility. He’s wasting Missouri’s tax dollars and is a disgrace to the Republican Party and to all Missourians. I hope voters remember his callous disregard of our public health at the next election.

Carol Schoeffel • Kirkwood