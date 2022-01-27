 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Schmitt’s actions will help kids spread virus to others

Parents bring children to school without masks in Rockwood

Parents escort their students into Geggie Elementary on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Eureka without wearing masks as several parent groups in the Rockwood district did the same. The parents were reacting to Attorney General Eric Schmitt's effort to urge parents to turn in school districts with COVID-19 orders that he says violate a court ruling on mask mandates. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Missouri attorney general sues 9 more school districts over masks, most targeting St. Louis area” (Jan. 25): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is wrong. The pandemic is a public health problem; it is not a political issue. He is also a hypocrite because Republicans have long wanted local, not federal, oversight. I believe his lawsuits are for political gain.

Schmitt seems to think he will gain far-right votes by exposing children to the highly contagious coronavirus. Is he willing to take responsibility for every sick child exposed in schools or for every family member who may contract the virus because a child brings it home? Will he reimburse parents for lost wages if they have to stay home or pay for the funerals?

With only about 50% of Missourians fully vaccinated, hospitalization and death are strong possibilities. I doubt Schmitt will take take any responsibility. He’s wasting Missouri’s tax dollars and is a disgrace to the Republican Party and to all Missourians. I hope voters remember his callous disregard of our public health at the next election.

Carol Schoeffel • Kirkwood

