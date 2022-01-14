Letter: Schmitt’s anti-mask mandate plays with Missouri kids’ lives

Regarding “Schmitt sues to overturn new St. Louis County mask order” (Jan. 6): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt appears not to be pro-life. In my opinion, he surely doesn’t care about the lives of little children who cannot be vaccinated (or anyone with heath issues). I believe his stance on mask requirements is dangerous.

Some people might be inconvenienced if required to wear a mask. That is very little to ask to protect our children. Not many children die from the coronavirus, but we know so little about the long-term effects of it. It makes no sense to take needless risk.

To me, someone going around without a mask is like waving a loaded gun around in public. Maybe someone will die, maybe someone will get sick, or maybe nothing will happen. Schmitt doesn’t know the answer, but he seems willing to take a chance on our children’s lives.

I believe his political grandstanding at the expense of children disqualifies him from holding elected office.

Steve Wulff • Richmond Heights