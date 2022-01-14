 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Schmitt’s anti-mask mandate plays with Missouri kids’ lives
Parents bring children to school without masks in Rockwood

Parents escort their students into Geggie Elementary on Dec. 9 in Eureka without wearing masks as several parent groups in the Rockwood district did the same. The parents were reacting to Attorney General Eric Schmitt's effort to urge parents to turn in school districts that he says violate a court ruling on mask mandates.

Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen,

Regarding “Schmitt sues to overturn new St. Louis County mask order” (Jan. 6): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt appears not to be pro-life. In my opinion, he surely doesn’t care about the lives of little children who cannot be vaccinated (or anyone with heath issues). I believe his stance on mask requirements is dangerous.

Some people might be inconvenienced if required to wear a mask. That is very little to ask to protect our children. Not many children die from the coronavirus, but we know so little about the long-term effects of it. It makes no sense to take needless risk.

To me, someone going around without a mask is like waving a loaded gun around in public. Maybe someone will die, maybe someone will get sick, or maybe nothing will happen. Schmitt doesn’t know the answer, but he seems willing to take a chance on our children’s lives.

I believe his political grandstanding at the expense of children disqualifies him from holding elected office.

Steve Wulff • Richmond Heights

